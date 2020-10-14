Brunswick man sentenced on federal gun charges
A 31-year-old Brunswick man was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after pleading guilty recently to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a spokesman with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Georgia.
Akeem Kirksey was on federal supervised release when he was arrested in April of 2019 after a U.S. Probation officer found him in possession of a firearm. There is no parole in the federal prison system. After serving his prison time, Kirksey will be required to serve three years of supervised release.
Also, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said a 19-year-old Jesup man was among a dozen suspects indicted on weapons charges as part of the federal Project Guardian, an initiative of the U.S. Department of Justice and the department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Joseph Brandon Melton allegedly had a pistol in his pocket when Ware County deputies arrested him following a traffic stop in January. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Project Guardian is aimed at targeting illegal firearms and the violent crimes associated with them.
— The Brunswick News