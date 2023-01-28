A Brunswick man has pleaded guilty to felony murder in relation to the death of a 63-year-old woman during the 2020 holiday season.
William Edward Best entered his guilty plea Wednesday in Glynn County Superior Court in the murder of Lulu Mae McDougler, according to the office of the District Attorney, Brunswick Judicial Circuit.
As part of the plea deal, Best will be sentenced on Feb. 13 to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The sentencing was deferred so that McDougler’s family could be present for the sentencing and have a chance to address the court.
When a person is sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in Georgia, they must serve at least 30 years before being eligible for parole. Eligibility doesn’t mean the person is automatically granted parole.
McDougler’s body was discovered when Brunswick police and fire units responded to a house fire at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2020, after the fire was extinguished.
An autopsy determined McDougler died from smoke and soot inhalation, but she also had blunt force trauma to the head from an assault. An investigation by the Brunswick Fire Department found the fire was the result of arson, with three different points of origin for the fire.
Best, who is McDougler’s nephew, became a suspect immediately. According to the District Attorney, he had a heated argument with his aunt at another residence where a family member had to intervene about 90 minutes before the fire was reported.
When Best arrived at the Brunswick Police Department later in the day to be interviewed, investigators noticed blood on his shoes.
The blood was later tested and determined to be McDougler’s blood.
Best also made “spontaneous statements” that he had killed McDougler while investigators collected his clothes as evidence, which was recorded on video.