A 67-year-old Brunswick man was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 shortly after midnight Sunday, thrown from the dump truck he was driving when it flipped after being struck by an alleged drunk driver, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Kelly Stanley Smith died at the scene of the 12:05 a.m. crash, which occurred in the northbound lanes of I-95 on a creek bridge just north of the Turtle River in southern Glynn County, said state patrol trooper first class Kevin Zeigler.
The state patrol arrested 29-year-old Waymon Barrett Sugg of Chattanooga, Tenn., and charged him with first degree vehicular homicide, DUI and failure to maintain a lane, according to Glynn County Detention Center Records.
Zeigler said Sugg was driving a 2019 Ram 2500 pickup truck north on I-95 when he drove into the rear of a 1995 Mack dump truck driven by Smith. The impact sent the Mack truck toward the railing of the creek bridge, Zeigler said. In trying to avoid striking the railing, Smith overcorrected, causing the dump truck to overturn, Zeigler said. The initial investigation indicates Smith was not wearing a safety belt, Zeigler said.
Zeigler said Sugg swerved into the railing along the outside northbound lane after the impact, then swerved back across both lanes before coming to a stop on the inside shoulder.
Troopers observed indications that Sugg was inebriated at the time of the crash, but he refused to take a breathalyzer or to participate in roadside sobriety tests, Zeigler said.
However, troopers did extract a blood sample from Sugg at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital after gaining a search warrant to do so, Zeigler said.
Sugg remained Monday in the county jail, held without bond on the vehicular homicide charge, jail records show.