A Brunswick man will spend more than a decade of additional time in federal prison after pleading guilty to threatening a witness and a judge.
Wilbert Stephens, 29, was sentenced to 174 months (141/2 years) after pleading to solicitation to commit a crime of violence and mailing threatening communications, said David Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Stephens was also ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Randal Hall to pay $7,500 in restitution to one of the victims and serve there years of supervised released after completion of his prison term. His sentence will run consecutively to the 120 months Stephens was serving for a prior conviction. There is no parole in the federal system.
“Rather than take his well-deserved medicine, he chose to compound the crime by threatening those who held him accountable,” Estes said in a release.
Stephens was indicted in U.S. District Court in 2018 along with 23 other defendants as part of a drug trafficking conspiracy. He pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced last June to 10 years in prison.
While he was held in the Glynn County Detention Center awaiting a transfer to prison, Stephens asked a relative to kill a witness and wrote a threatening letter to the judge, according to the release.
“Stephens tried to use fear and intimidation to avoid being brought to justice,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “For this he will face steeper consequences. This sentence sends the message that the FBI will not permit cooperating witnesses and judges to be targeted like this, in an attempt to undermine the rule of law.”
The case was prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorney Marcela C. Mateo and investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service.