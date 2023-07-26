A Brunswick man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted in Glynn County Superior Court Wednesday of murdering a fellow inmate while the men were incarcerated at Glynn County Detention Center.

Eric Lee Schermerhorn, 38, was found guilty by a jury after less than an hour of deliberations of malice murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

