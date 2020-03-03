Brunswick man charged with sexual assault of minors

A 38-year-old Brunswick man is in jail for rape and several other sexual assault charges, including allegations that he forced a sex act last month on a 16-year-old boy, according to an arrest warrant filed Friday in Glynn County Magistrate Court.
Dante Germaine Fredrick is charged with rape, as well as three counts of aggravated sodomy with force against a person less than 10 years old, according to Glynn County Detention Center Records. He was booked Friday and remains in jail without bond, court records show. He is additionally charged with credit card theft and felony violation of probation.
Brunswick Police cannot comment on the case because it is still under investigation, Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.
According to an arrest warrant police filed Friday in magistrate court, Fredrick forced a 16-year-old boy to perform a sex act on him. The warrant states "the accused did commit the offense of Aggravated Sodomy when he ... commits sodomy with force or against the will of the other person."
Fredrick has an extensive criminal history in Glynn County, which includes a 2008 arrest for rape, aggravated assault with a knife and armed robbery, according to county court records.