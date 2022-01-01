For most of the 20th Century and well into the 21st Century, he was about the best friend Brunswick and the Golden Isles ever had.
He rode in a vehicle from Brunswick to St. Simons Island the first time it was possible, riding on the brand-new causeway that we know today as the F.J. Torras on the day it opened in 1924. Yet he was still serving actively on the boards of the Brunswick Bar Harbor Pilots Association and Epworth By The Sea spiritual retreat and conference center up until very recently.
Through it all, from Brunswick Kiwanis Club meetings to local real estate dealings, he was always ready with a friendly smile, a handshake and a one-liner that was bound to make us laugh.
Bill Brown died Saturday at Hospice of the Golden Isles. He was 103.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at First Methodist Church in Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St. Masks are required.
“His philosophy was that a stranger is just a friend you haven’t met,” said his daughter, Marian Lawlor. “I never met anyone who didn’t love him. And he loved everyone. He was truly a friend to all.”
Descended from a family whose Brunswick roots stretch back to the Revolutionary War, Brown was born in the former Dart House at 4 Glynn Ave. on Dec. 3, 1918. The son of Simon Hadley Brown and Ethel Gray Dart, he and his four siblings grew up in the historic home that overlooked the marsh from 1876 to 2017.
Brown was a man who lived life with his glass half full. Born with a cleft palate that made him ineligible for military service, Brown instead joined the ranks of those churning out Liberty Ships for the war effort at the shipyards on the Brunswick River. The minor speech impediment that accompanied the cleft pallet might have prompted a less cheerful person to seek a reclusive career path. Brown became a real estate salesman, and a darn good one. Though there are nearly half a million realtors statewide today, Brown held real estate license No. 284. He practiced real estate in Brunswick and the Golden Isles for some 60 years, always ready with witty zinger or a keen historical anecdote.
Ron Adams, the Glynn County clerk of superior courts, was a long-time friend and fellow member of the local Kiwanis Club.
“Just a great guy,” Adams said. “He was a stalwart in the Kiwanis Club for as long I can remember. Bill always had one of the best senses of humor of anyone I have ever known. And his jokes were repeatable. He was one of the most optimistic persons I have ever known. He had an enthusiasm for life.”
Brown married Margaret Ann Johnston in 1946, after which they honeymooned in pre-Castro Cuba. Together, the couple made a solidly successful real estate team while raising their son, William III, and daughter, Marian, in the Windsor Park neighborhood.
A devoted Methodist, Brown began his tenure on Epworth’s board of directors in the 1970s and was still serving on the board in an emeritus capacity at the time of his death.
“Bill Brown was just a fine person,” said Joel Willis, Epworth’s president and CEO. “He loved to laugh. He loved to tell jokes. He was one of the good ones. They don’t make them like Bill anymore. And I think he really believed in our ministry at Epworth, which is why he gave so much of his time to us.”
Brown served dutifully also on the board of the local harbor pilots association, which oversees the business of the pilots who steer incoming and outgoing merchant ships into the Port of Brunswick from around the world.
“He knew the port was very important to the economy of Brunswick and the Golden Isles,” Willis said. “He was a very big supporter of the local shipping industry.”
Jack McConnell’s civic-minded association with Brown as a fellow harbor pilot association board member turned into bond of friendship. His wife Jeanne McConnell treasured her time with him as well.
“The word that comes to mind is stability, an anchor of this community,” said Jeanne McConnell. “He had so many great stories that anchored him here. He absolutely loved Brunswick. Bill was a special person.”
Brown freely shared his deep knowledge of our local history, much of it gained by living it. The McConnell’s would marvel at stories about Brown’s youth, sailing the marshes of Glynn’s inland waters on a boat built by younger brother Bob, now 99, that was powered with a sail stitched by his mom.
“He was always on the water, for as long as he was able,” said Jack McConnell, who still serves on the harbor pilot association. “I didn’t know about it until he told his stories, with humorous anecdotes about getting lost on Cumberland Island or stranded somewhere on low tide. He just had so many friends.”
Brown was a faithful never-ending string of jokes became a staple of every meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Brunswick. And his power of persuasion shined in the annual Vidalia onion fundraiser that benefitted the club’s many good works. Brown’s annual list of contributors buying five- and 10-bags of onions spanned generations and continued to grow even with last year’s bumper spring crop over in Vidalia.
His friendly and easygoing manner translated also into success in his professional life.
“He sold real estate for so long, I bet he sold Glynn County three times,” Adams joked. “He sold it to somebody the first time and he was still around when they were ready to sell again, and then again for the next time. He really did have a joy for living.”
Even when it was strictly business, Brown was known to extend a hand up with good deals in commercial real estate for budding new business owners and others looking to contribute to the local economy and general welfare of the community he loved, according to many folks. When St. Mark’s Episcopal Church was looking to transform the old KFC building at 1523 U.S. Highway 17 into a charity thrift shop, Brown took into account the many good works intended. Hello Goodbuy has since generated well above $1 million toward assisting the community’s poor and marginalized.
“He was a wheeler-dealer in this transaction, but the winner was St. Mark’s and though St. Mark’s the community as a whole,” said Richard Cowan, who was St. Mark’s senior warden at the time. “I won’t say he gave it away, but he did not overcharge.”
Casey Igel grew to know and love her cousin, Brown, hosting taco Tuesdays for him and his brother Bob Brown each week at her Brunswick home. He provided Igel with many unknown but fascinating facts about her Dart family lineage, which begins here with Cyrus Dart, a doctor who arrived on these shores with Continental Army during the Revolutionary War.
“He always had a good joke,” Igel recalled. “And he would always bring a manilla envelope and share with me all this stuff about our family that I didn’t know. He knew everybody, but he established real relationships with them. He wasn’t just shaking hands and kissing babies.”
Back on Dec. 3, dozens of friends and well-wishers showed up at Hospice of the Golden Isles to join Brown in celebrating his 103rd birthday. He passed away at hospice at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, shortly after the New Year arrived.
Knowing her father’s penchant for making folks laugh, Lawlor could not help thinking about the coincidence that Brown died on roughly the same time as the popular comedic centenarian actress Betty White.
“You know he is up there now,” she said, “looking for Betty White to say, ‘Have you heard the one about … ‘”
As Brown told The News for an article back in June of 2015, sharing a good laugh with friends was his remedy for all occasions.
“My philosophy is, I believe laughter is the best medicine,” Brown said. “I like to laugh. I told my daughter, when I die, just put on my slab, ‘Here lies Bill Brown. Liked to laugh and tell a joke.’ That about says it all.”