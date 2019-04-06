Local musicians performed. Community members clapped and cheered. And nearly everyone made sure to vocalize their awe at the general splendor.
It was a a little loud Friday in the Brunswick library.
Geri Mullis, director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries, had to shush the large crowd that gathered Friday evening inside the library, to commence the ribbon-cutting celebration of the newly-opened and recently-renovated facility in downtown Brunswick.
“Shhh, remember, it’s still a library, people,” Mullis joked, getting the crowd to quiet down so the ceremony, held during First Friday downtown, could begin.
Community leaders, families, elected officials, library staff and other community members came out for the event and nearly filled the new conference room space that was added during the renovation.
The multi-million-dollar project, which began in September and wrapped up just days ago, also included a relocation of the library’s entrance, the addition of a catering kitchen to go with the expansive meeting space, a reconfiguration of the book shelves and a new interior design.
Mike Martin, chair of the Library Board of Trustees, thanked the renovation project’s many supporters. Those included the Glynn County Commission, state representatives, library staff and local taxpayers.
“If you’re a taxpayer, you’re a donor to the library,” he said. “There’s some people here who made extra contributions.”
The library ran a “Turning the Page” fundraising campaign throughout the renovation.
A $2 million state grant helped fund the renovation, and Glynn County paid an additional $1.5 million for the work.
Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, said he threw his support behind the project in part because he saw how much of a community asset the Brunswick library is for local residents.
“When we were asked at the legislature to help get that money, one of the issues for me was, is this a library that is vibrant, that is being used, that kids are using, that the community is using?” Jones said. “And the answer to that was a very easy and simple and enthusiastic ‘yes.’”
The large turnout for the library’s grand opening event reflected the library’s significant role in the community, Jones said.
The addition of the 400-seat meeting space, the catering facilities, the new study rooms and other improvements will make the library an event greater asset locally, he said.
“This facility has become not just a library but a multi-function facility that the entire community can benefit from,” he said.
All who spoke during the ceremony made sure to express their gratitude to Mullis for her leadership throughout the renovation.
“Geri, you ought to be congratulated,” Jones said. “You’ve got a great staff.”