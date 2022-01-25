After the coronavirus spiked in 2020, donations of used books to Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library soared as people who had chosen to stay home safely gave their books to a good cause.
That hasn’t changed. The organization has more than 9,000 volumes for its winter sale set for Wednesday through Saturday at the library on the western end of Gloucester Street.
The sale is open to friends members 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday when the selection is basically untouched. Sale co-chairman Bob Cunningham pointed out shoppers can enjoy that early access by joining the Friends at the door for $10.
The sale will be open to the public 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. until noon Friday.
From 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, books can be purchased for $5 per bag.
As the volunteers were putting the books on display Monday, they had a few more to deal with.
“We had a huge donation on the loading dock this morning, 75 to 80 books,’’ Friends President Martha Martin said.
Sale chairwoman Mila Bouts said the books are mostly new with a lot of 2020 and 2021 copyrights.
Not all the books are $1 and $2. There is a special section of rare and unusual books priced slightly higher. Some are older, including a copy of John Steinbeck’s “Tortilla Flat,’’ printed during World War II. Cunningham read an assurance that the book had been “produced under wartime conditions in full compliance with government regulations.”
The books from the special collection are offered only during the winter sale.
Between the Friends’ used book store in the library and the two used book sales, the organization gave $50,000 to the library in 2020, Bouts said.
Any leftover books will be donated to charity.
Cunningham said Friends could always use more volunteers and was grateful for the eight cadets from the Glynn Academy Marine Junior ROTC who helped lug more than 450 boxes of books into the library conference room. They’ll be back once the sale is over to help remove what the Friends hope will be greatly diminished stacks of books.
For more information, go to the website friendsbwk.org.