The Kress Building has occupied a city block on Newcastle Street in downtown Brunswick for more than a century.
It was built in 1909 as a five-and-dime department store and was occupied by a number of different tenants over the years.
The 20,000-square-foot building has only had one tenant for the past decade, Wells Fargo Bank, but that is about the change.
The Kress Building has been purchased by Tommy McGraw, a Charleston, S.C., businessman with Brunswick roots. McGraw, a Glynn Academy graduate, has ambitious plans to renovate the building to serve a number of purposes.
“I’ve wanted to do something in Brunswick for a long time,” he said. “I think the timing is great.”
The bank will remain as a tenant for the foreseeable future, McGraw said. By early March the building’s design should be completed, and by early summer the interior should be cleaned and work will begin.
McGraw said he is uncertain about plans for the ground floor, other than it will be general commercial. He is already talking with potential tenants for the ground floor.
The first work will include carefully removing the building’s facade to inspect the structure and repair any possible damage.
The second floor is going to be renovated into 900- to 1,300-square-foot condominiums, rather than apartments or lofts because McGraw believes there is a market for condo ownership downtown. And it will add a financially stable group of residents living downtown.
The second floor will have large rollup doors to enable condo owners to have a great view of downtown Brunswick and the waterfront.
But the best views will be from the rooftop restaurant he plans to build.
The building has two elevators, including one that reaches the roof that will have to be rebuilt. McGraw said he wants the restaurant to become a destination known for its spectacular view and for the quality food and service.
The goal is to have all phases of work done simultaneously, using local contractors and materials.
One thing that won’t change is the familiar sign on the front of the building. McGraw said the sign will be taken down temporarily with the facade but it will be back on the building after the work is completed.
“I’m a history buff and that’s right up my alley,” he said. “I want to play a pivotal role in the revitalization of downtown Brunswick.”