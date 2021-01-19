The Brunswick Landing Marina has managed to remain a destination amid a pandemic.
Despite the challenging year for the travel industry, the landing is in the midst of an expansion project to meet the growing demand for visitors to the Golden Isles.
That effort has not gone unrecognized. The marina has been named the recipient of a 2020 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award by TripAdvisor.
“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at TripAdvisor. “Although it has been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, but they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”
Michael Torras, manager of Brunswick Landing Marina, has just completed overseeing the construction of a new dock capable of accommodating some of the larger “mega yachts” visiting the area. When a hurricane threatens the region, vessels at the new dock will be removed and the dock will serve as a “wave attenuator” that acts as a barrier to waves that could damage the many ships docked at the marina.
“I am very proud of our staff’s commitment to providing our guests with an excellent stay,” Torras said. “We look forward to creating new and exciting memories, and we are grateful to receive this recognition from TripAdvisor and the travelers who shared their experience with us.”
Torras said he has already posted the award on the marina’s website because of its national reputation. Torras said his marina has received lots of recognition, but the one from TripAdvisor is earned by customer reviews.
“We get so many five-star reviews, we get the best of the best,” he said.
Torras said he and his staff were quick to recognize the Golden Isles could become a safe harbor for boaters during the pandemic. He made sure there were plenty of masks, hand sanitizer and other precautions to ensure those in the marina felt safe and comfortable.
The marina customers have also become supporters of some downtown Brunswick businesses that are offering carryout dinner specials they can bring back to the docks.
“We try to look out for the safety of our customers,” Torras said. “We try to do everything we can to encourage people to go downtown.”