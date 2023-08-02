Brunswick Landing Marina - Gold Anchor

Brunswick Landing Marina leaders and staff with the Gold Anchor flag.

Brunswick is now home to the only globally accredited marina on the East Coast of the United States.

Brunswick Landing Marina was recently awarded Gold Anchor accreditation by the Marina Industries Assocation, MIA, making it the first on the East Coast to earn the distinction and one of more than 230 in 29 countries around the world.

