Brunswick is now home to the only globally accredited marina on the East Coast of the United States.
Brunswick Landing Marina was recently awarded Gold Anchor accreditation by the Marina Industries Assocation, MIA, making it the first on the East Coast to earn the distinction and one of more than 230 in 29 countries around the world.
“We were thoroughly impressed with the Gold Anchor program when we learned about it, so receiving this international accreditation is very gratifying,” said Daren Pietsch, Brunswick Landing Marina President. “The fact that we were the first marina to qualify on the East Coast is another indication of how committed our team is to being the best we can be for our customers and the community we are proud to be part of.”
The Global Gold Anchor is an international accreditation that assesses participating marinas in areas including a marina’s services, procedures and facilities. The accreditation signals to customers the commitment the marina has to quality facilities and services, said MIA CEO Suzanne Davies.
“It’s exciting to see the program grow to the USA’s East Coast,” Davies said. “Brunswick Landing Marina is a full-service marina that offers a complete menu of marine services for customers and is a worthy recipient of the Gold Anchor accreditation.”
Brunswick Landing boasts 101-acres of property in downtown Brunswick that offers 375 wet slips, 100 dry slips and is able to accommodate vessels up to 250 feet long.
The MIA awarded the marina with the Gold Anchor for several reasons, including its positioning in a hurricane hole with deep water access protected on three sides by by land. The MIA also noted the addition of a mega-yacht dock in 2021 that also serves as a wave attenuator, the marina’s live-aboard friendly atmosphere with no extra fees for the privilege, and its regularly schedule activities for marina guests.
“To have our first East Coast USA marina join the program shows the strength of the Gold Anchor brand as a credible way of communicating to potential customers the marina’s commitment to quality facilities and services. We look foward to more American marinas joining the program.”
The MIA represents the interests of club, recreational and commercial marinas, boatyards and industry suppliers in Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.
The Gold Anchor program audits 86 criteria across all areas of the marina business and is a joint venture between the MIA and The Yacht Harbour Association, which administers the program in the U.S., United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Caribean.