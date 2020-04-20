Childcare is still a necessity, even during a global pandemic.
Brunswick Kids Club is offering a way to help essential workers who need childcare.
While the business is known for its after-school and summer programs, it’s adapted to fit the needs of essential workers to make sure their kids have a safe, loving and nurturing environment.
Not only has it expanded its hours from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for children ages 5 to 12 years old, but it’s also making sure all the necessary steps are taken to prevent the spread of the terrible virus.
“It broke our hearts to think that there were children in our community that needed a safe, loving environment while their families worked so hard on the frontlines during this pandemic,” said Brunswick Kids Club Director Laney Murphy. “We just knew that we needed to do everything in our power to stay fully operational for these children and their amazing parents.”
Right now, Brunswick Kids Club is allowing daily drop-ins, as well as week-to-week enrollment, for as long as it’s able.
Murphy said they vigilantly monitor CDC guidelines to make sure they stick by them. It hasn’t been easy, she said.
“The safety of our employees and children in our care is our top priority, so we are taking all of the sanitary and disinfectant steps necessary to protect them,” Murphy said.
She said they encourage proper cough etiquette, consistent and extra hand washing, regular sanitizing and disinfecting with appropriate disinfectant solutions. The center also limits personal items brought from home.
At this time, no outside guests or parents can enter the school beyond the lobby. Children are escorated to their classrooms by staff, who make sure they’ve washed and sanitized their hands.
No one may visit the center if ill or if there is any suspicion of sickness. Parents who have someone ill at home or who have traveled to a high-risk area are unable to bring children to the facility.
Murphy said there are increased center protocols as well. Health observations and/or temperatures are taken as each child arrives and anyone exhibiting symptoms of illness, especially with a fever over 100 degrees, is sent home.
Any child who begins developing symptoms after arriving at the center is removed from the classroom and picked up within 30 minutes of notification.
Murphy said classroom sizes do not exceed 10 children. Recess is self-contained — one class at a time— and kids eat meals inside the classroom rather than with the other groups.
Despite added steps, Murphy said they’re still having a lot of fun.
“Our mission is to be a positive light in these children’s lives and bring them as much joy as possible during this stressful time,” Murphy said. “It means the world to us to keep our doors open for our parents in need during this trying time. Our parents are all essential workers, and it’s humbling to play a role in alleviating some of the stresses in their lives so they may continue working in the community.”
For more information, visit www.BrunswickKidsClub.com, follow them on Facebook at @BrunswickKidsClub, or contact it directly at (912) 261-9773 and brunswickkidsclub@gmail.com.