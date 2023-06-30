Brunswick Housing Authority holding closed-door meetings
Commissioners of the Brunswick Housing Authority held two closed-door meetings this week to discuss personnel matters, and are scheduled to hold another today.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the housing authority met at the St. Simons Island offices of law firm HunterMaclean, where the BHA’s legal counsel Ben Hartman works. Another meeting is scheduled for today at noon at 455 Sea Island Road.
By law, governing bodies in Georgia can hold discussions closed to the public on the topics of personnel issues, pending or potential litigation and property transactions. Any formal action on such discussions must occur in public, however.
The BHA’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 12 at the authority’s headquarters, 1126 Albany St. in Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News
