Work on a tiny home village in Brunswick is nearly complete on all the amenities such as laundry room, classrooms, clinic and post office.
Georgia Power is currently hooking up the electricity on the first 20 of 60 homes that will be occupied.
And 20 homeless people who have already been screened are on a waiting list to move into their new homes.
But there is a problem that is out of the hands of Hand-in-Hand of Glynn, Inc. Organizers are waiting for the Brunswick Housing Authority to approve project-based vouchers that were supposed to have been sent to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for approval.
Linda Heagy, treasurer of Hand-in-Hand, said that paperwork is either lost, or it was filed incorrectly. They are still trying to determine what happened.
Heagy said she believes the turnover at the housing authority has led to a lack of continuity.
“Not all the paperwork was turned into HUD,” she said. “We need to find out what information is required. The housing authority turnover had affected our ability to get the vouchers.”
Heagy said the housing authority is actively trying to resolve the issue.
“They’re new to their jobs; they’re new to the facts,” she said. “It’s no one’s fault. It’s just what happened.”
Another challenge is the recent crackdown on the homeless with new ordinances approved by the city and county designed to discourage the homeless from hanging out in public places like that have done in the past. The ordinances were created after several violent incidents involving local residents and the homeless earlier this year.
Heagy said Hand-in-Hand officials used to go to The Well, a daytime homeless shelter in downtown Brunswick that has been temporarily shut down because of the problems, to meet with potential candidates to move into the homes.
“Finding these people is going to be a lot tougher,” Heagy said. “We’ve got more than enough homeless people to fill these up.”
Heagy expressed confidence the tiny home village at the 4.25-acre site of the former Altama Presbyterian Church on Altama Avenue will open and give hope to its new residents. The site is fenced and gated, and there will be security once on village opens.
The organization is seeking other items to help the new residents settle into their homes, including cleaning supplies, small appliances, linens, small rugs, personal hygiene items and kitchen supplies like dish racks, hot pads, cooking utensils, cutting boards, dish towels and silverware.
Organizers are also still seeking cash donations as well as tall bureaus, in sturdy condition, with preferably at least five drawers for the new occupants to store their clothes and other personal possessions.
Go to handinhandofglynn.org to donate or for more information.
