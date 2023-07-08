Historic Marker
Buy Now

Elyse Butler, left, with the Georgia Historical Society, unveils a new marker on St. Simons Island commemorating Igbo Landing in May 2022. A local legend says that a boat containing captured members of the Igbo tribe from West Africa called on a dock in Dunbar Creek. Rather than submitting to slavery on a plantation, they collectively drowned themselves.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Brunswick’s Historic Preservation Board is scheduled to consider new construction in the city’s historic district and hear a proposal from the Georgia Historical Society for a new historic marker in the city relating to the civil rights movement when it meets next week.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St.

Recommended for you

More from this section

Brunswick Historic Preservation Board to consider new construction

Brunswick Historic Preservation Board to consider new construction

Brunswick’s Historic Preservation Board is scheduled to consider new construction in the city’s historic district and hear a proposal from the Georgia Historical Society for a new historic marker in the city relating to the civil rights movement when it meets next week.

Glynn Academy graduate earns Navy recognition

Glynn Academy graduate earns Navy recognition

Navy Cmdr. Darshan Thota recently earned the Defense Meritorious Service Medal for his role in building three new operational medicine electronic health records and establishing the operating structure.