Brunswick Historic Preservation Board to consider new construction

Brunswick’s Historic Preservation Board is scheduled to consider new construction in the city’s historic district and hear a proposal from the Georgia Historical Society for a new historic marker in the city relating to the civil rights movement when it meets next week.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St.
The board is also scheduled to discuss two applications for construction in the city’s historic district. One is for a new structure. The other is for a renovation project.
According to the application for new construction at 721 Union St., the owners “plan to build a carriage house for (a relative) to live in, in the original location of the servant’s quarters.”
Plans for the new structure show it is one story with roughly 800 square feet of living space. It will be screened from Union Street by a privacy fence and landscaping, per the application.
“We plan to finish the exterior in tabby as a nod to (Christophe Poulain) DuBignon’s time on Jekyll, with an architectural shingle roof matching the main dwelling,” the application states.
Another application seeks approval of renovations to 708 Richmond St. Repairs to some columns and the addition of a gable over the front stairs are listed on the application. The home was built in 1918.
In other business, City Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter said the Georgia Historical Society wants to talk with the Historic Preservation Board about a new roadside marker about the civil rights movement.
Hunter said it was premature on Friday to discuss the details.
When asked for comment, a representative of the Georgia Historical Society told The News it “is exploring options and is not yet in a position to discuss this possible project.”
Glynn County is home to 42 historical markers providing details on important moments, landmarks, people, families and buildings of historic significance to the area.
“The program is an important way by which the Georgia Historical Society ensures a future for the past,” the society’s website states.