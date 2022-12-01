Brunswick High shooter threat was a hoax

Law enforcement personnel flocked to Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning after receiving calls about an active shooter, apparently one of numerous hoaxes that unfolded on school campuses regionally, statewide and across the country.
Police found no shooter or anyone brandishing a firearm at the Brunswick High, Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste told The News. Hundreds of parents and relatives had amassed at the school before the official word came down, however.
Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis said his investigators and local FBI agents are thoroughly investigating the disquieting hoax at Brunswick High. If caught, the person responsible for the sham will be charged with everything possible, Ellis said. That would include state and federal felony charges, Ellis said.
“This was incredibly disruptive and incredibly dangerous,” Ellis said. “We’re going to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law when we find out who it is. This was not the least bit funny.”
The call came in at 8:55 a.m. to the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center on a nonemergency administrative line, said Cara Richardson, director of the 911 Center. The caller claimed to be a Brunswick High teacher, Ellis said. The person said they were calling from a second-story room and reported that shots were being fired, he said.
County schools police responded immediately, receiving swift backup from a host of law enforcement agencies, including county and city police, the county sheriff’s office, the Department of Natural Resources, FBI and federal Homeland Security agents, Ellis said.
Schools police quickly determined there was no armed incident on the Brunswick High campus, he said.
“Law enforcement response was immediate and rapid,” Ellis said. “We went right in and the supporting agencies meshed well and blended seamlessly into the operation.”
While the investigation is just getting under way, Ellis said Wednesday’s incident at Brunswick High likely was related to similar hoaxes elsewhere, including Camden County, Savannah and Valdosta. Others dealing with hoax calls included Baldwin, Burke, Early, Coffee, Muscogee, Toombs, Ware and Wayne counties.
Camden County’s Emergency Management Agency issued a statement Wednesday afternoon noting that more than 400 schools nationwide received similar threats.
“Apparently a lot of school districts got similar calls,” Ellis said. “They’re working on determining the origin of the calls, but it certainly appears to be similar situations.”
The incidents prompted a statement late Wednesday afternoon from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp vowing to catch those responsible.
“Rest assured, for the criminals who orchestrated these hoaxes, we will go after them with every single resource available,” stated Kemp, a father of three daughters. “The FBI is actively investigating these acts of domestic terrorism and we will continue to diligently work with them to see these culprits are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
A report of a shooting in an English class at Camden County High School forced a lockdown of the school until authorities determined the call was a hoax.
Kingsland police and sheriff’s deputies took the call seriously when they were initially told there was an active shooter in the school. Camden County High remained on lockdown as a precautionary measure for a time after the incident was confirmed a hoax.
On social media, Chatham County Schools posted about a similar report at Savannah High School.
In Brunswick, people had already begun congregating on the Altama Avenue sidewalk sometime after 9 a.m. Nearly all were on phones trying to contact students on the campus.
Shortly after, police from multiple agencies could be seen entering the building. Rumors were already swirling between people on the sidewalk that a shooter had injured seven students, leading several to break down into tears worrying about kids, cousins, nieces and nephews.
It wasn’t until nearly an hour later that a Glynn County Sheriff’s Office deputy approached the police cordon to inform the crowd that no one had been injured. He would not, at the time, say whether there had been a shooter on campus.
Shortly after, Glynn County Schools released a statement confirming there had been no shooter.
Ephraim Sullivan and Demetrus Dekle were among the assembled crowd at Brunswick High. Sullivan and Dekle had grandchildren and cousins, respectively, attending BHS in every grade level. Dekle could only describe the situation as “scary.”
Sullivan said he’d been advocating for changes in the school’s security for a while, explaining that there’s very little security outside the school building.
“You don’t hear or see anyone from the police in the morning or afternoon out here. It’s very unsafe,” Sullivan said.
By 10:15 a.m., the school system was releasing students to parents.
Josh and Amanda Kirkland received word that their daughters, senior Madigan and sophomore Emma Mae, were fine but they still waited until they could see them.
“I was texting my girls,’’ Amanda Kirkland said. “I felt confident they were OK.’’
After a pause, she added, “I feel so bad for these kids.”
Once the students were released from the side entrance onto the student parking lot, the four Kirklands stood talking.
Madigan said she was fine but Emma Mae was still rattled from being locked down as police went room-to-room clearing the building, including nearby restrooms.
“It was very scary. I thought the banging of the restroom doors were gunshots,’’ she said.
Once an officer came into the room, she said she finally felt safe.
“Then the guy with the big gun came in the room, and I figured everything was OK,’’ Emma Mae said.
Once word came that students with a way home would be released, parents flooded the steps on the north side of the school. The school remained open afterward for students who did not have a ride home.
As he walked that way, Travis Walker, who had left work at King & Prince Seafood, shouted his gratitude to county Police Chief Battiste.
“Thank you for what y’all do,’’ Walker said. “A lot of people take y’all for granted.”
Student Brian O’Neal said he was in an administrative office for a meeting when he and others were ushered into another room during “a code red.”
After waiting there 20 minutes, they were moved back to the other office.
“We were sitting there until they lifted everything,’’ he said.
The school system said it was taking extra steps to ensure the safety of faculty, staff and students.
“We are aware that several other school districts have also received similar calls this morning and have begun investigations into these reports,” the school system said in a statement later in the morning. “We have increased police presence on all campuses to closely monitor the school grounds and student body so as to maintain a safe learning environment for your child and our school staff.”
Scott Spence, superintendent for Glynn County Schools, said the district has been careful to send out accurate information to keep the community updated on the situation.
“Timing and accuracy of information are critical during this type of situation,” he said. “As a system, we make it a priority to send timely accurate information to our stakeholders. We want to thank all of our partners who assisted us in this unfortunate situation. The response from our school resource officers and other local authorities was amazing.”
The News’ Taylor Cooper, Larry Hobbs, Gordon Jackson, Lauren McDonald, Derrick Davis and Terry Dickson contributed to this story.