Jamaal Nobles thrives on competition.
The Brunswick High School senior is currently ranked No. 19 in his class with a 4.24 GPA — which he plans to raise to a 4.3 before the semester ends. He also strives to be in the top 10 ranking of his class before the end of the school year.
“It’s very competitive,” Nobles said.
But Nobles has plans to attend the University of Georgia and earn a law degree, so a little competition doesn’t scare him.
Self-discipline and routine keep Nobles on his path to success.
“I do have this strange study practice,” he said. “I like to keep fit as well, so what I do is before I play any games or do anything, look at Netflix or social media, I set rules before I can do that.”
Nobles said he sits down for at least an hour to study, then drinks water and exercises for a specific amount of scheduled time before enjoying any leisure time.
“I do that pretty much every day,” he said. “… I always believe that you have to be fit and you have to be intelligent.”
Nobles stays busy with a variety of school and community activities. Nobles serves as treasurer of the school’s National Honors Society, a member of the Beta Cluba and a tennis team member. He also volunteers with the Student Council and serves on the BHS Bluecrew.
He’s an acolyte at Good Shepherd Church and an usher for Peach, Charity and Hope Ministry.
Nobles also takes dual enrollment classes at College of Coastal Georgia as well as AP courses at BHS.
His work experience includes a summer internship at Butin Law, which Nobles said helped reinforce his interest in pursing a law career.
“I want to be a family lawyer because I’ve always wanted to work for children’s cases, helping children,” he said. “My mom’s a teacher, so she’s always worked with children.”
Numerous teachers and community members have helped Nobles along his path so far, he said, and his family has also helped him strive for success.
Now he’s looking forward to the final stretch of his senior year — and he plans to work hard every minute of the way to graduation.
“I’m just really proud of my GPA,” he said. “… But it’s really competitive.”
