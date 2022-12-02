Brunswick High School’s marching band will wrap up the fall season with plenty to brag about.
The band received high marks in both competitions the students took part in this semester, earning straight superior ratings during both events. The drumline and colorguard also earned superior ratings.
The Marching Pirates placed second in the division and third overall at their first competition this year. They finished in first place in their class and second place overall at the most recent competition.
The band also earned the “Best Woodwinds” award for the competition.
The season has not been without its challenges, but the students rose to the occasion at every turn, said John Birge, band director at Brunswick High.
Forty-four seniors graduated in May, and a new student leadership team had to support a full ensemble, half of whom were new members.
“I am so proud of our band, our staff and our boosters for all of their hard work this year,” Birge said. “They have all worked so hard this year and it has been great to watch not only the performance growth this season, but the relationships develop. Students who didn’t know each other last year are now set to be lifelong friends and our band parents are teaming up to help with all aspects of the program.”
The community will soon have a chance to support the marching band program, at their annual winter concert. The concert will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 in Brunswick High’s auditorium.
The band’s success is the result of a massive team effort, Birge said. Their mantra is “hard work pays off,” and he teaches students that positive results will follow.
“Everyone had a part in our success this year,” Birge said.