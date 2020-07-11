Some moments in life are worth the wait.
For many in Brunswick High School’s graduating Class of 2020, the delayed and socially distanced commencement counted as one of those moments.
The class came together Friday morning in Glynn County Stadium for a graduation ceremony that was postponed from May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduates sat in seats spaced six feet apart on the field and wore face masks along with their blue and gold cap-and-gown ensembles. Family members in attendance for the 7:30 a.m. ceremony watched from the stands on both sides of the field.
“Class of 2020, today is the day that we were not even sure would come, yet here we are,” said Chasmine Davis, senior class president. “… As we watch each other enter the next phase of life, I want us to remember all the good times we had together, to think about the times we stood next to these same people, cheering for sports, sitting in classes or simply passing in the halls. Now realize this could be the last time we see each other as a unit.”
Through the challenges they faced in the final months of senior year, when many of the traditional celebrations had to be canceled due to the virus, the class adapted and grew stronger, she said.
“The ups and downs that we have faced individually and collectively have made us more resilient than ever,” she said. “It has been an honor to be a peer to you and...a Pirate through it all. The Class of 2020 will never be forgotten.”
The events of 2020 will be documented in the history books that this class’s children and grandchildren will one day read, said Ashley Dey, a student speaker at the graduation.
“They will read page after page, chapter after chapter, to simply understand the smallest parts of our detailed, complex stories,” Dey said. “They’ll read of a time of a pandemic that plagued the world in a matter of months. They’ll read of a time of a national movement that set fire to the injustices that attempted to rock the freedoms of America.
“Several will look back and define 2020 as a year of turmoil, atrocities and despair. However, I have come to believe this year, our year, has reflected the courage and strength we have come to possess.”
Their four years of high school are composed of thousands of smaller moments, said salutatorian Ian Carpenter, and each moment accumulated to create this collective story of the graduating class.
“For each of us, it will matter in the coming weeks, months, years, decades what has transpired these past 1,460 days,” he said. “Cherish the memories you are fond of. Learn from the memories you are not.”
While this class may have been robbed of a portion of its senior year because of dire circumstances, Carpenter said, they gained a sense of resiliency that will aid them in future trials.
“Over four years, 1,460 pages have been written by all of us together, but the rest of our sagas will take wonderfully different winding routes that will span decades,” he said. “This is where we part ways. Our time together has ended so our great journeys may truly begin.”
Valedictorian Michelle Liu encouraged classmates to carry the strength they’ve gained forward into the future as they continue to write their own stories.
“What will unite us together is that out of everything that’s happened throughout the school years, despite all the challenges, we are strong,” she said. “We recover, and we adapt. As a class of informed individuals, passionate advocates and resilient graduates, once we are served our diplomas and officially leave this chapter of our lives, we will leave marks on the world.”
Glynn Academy’s Class of 2020 held graduation ceremonies in the stadium Thursday.