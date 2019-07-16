Gabriel Beckum first saw the kind of man he hopes to be reflected in his high school ROTC instructors.
Beckum took part in both the Navy and Army ROTC programs at Brunswick High School, and his experience in the programs inspired him to pursue a career in the U.S. Army. But first, he hoped to earn his college degree. He applied for ROTC scholarships to help him achieve this goal.
Beckum, who graduated from Brunswick High in May, was honored Monday at the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders summer conference for recently winning a four-year Army ROTC national scholarship, which provides nearly $60,000 for his college education.
“From the beginning of school, I knew I was going to have to try to get good grades if I didn’t want to pay for school,” Beckum said Monday.
The Army ROTC annually awards 2,000 scholarship for high school students, and only 1,000 of those are four-year scholarships.
The application process, Beckum said, required the submission of transcripts and other school records, as well as physical fitness tests.
The scholarship program looks at much more than academics, though, when choosing the recipients, said George Fredrick, scholarship and enrollment office for Georgia Southern University’s Army ROTC. Other qualities considered include volunteerism, leadership abilities and grit, he said.
“There’s all those things that Gabriel has exemplified in his young life, “ Fredrick said. “… One look at his résumé, you see great values. You see work ethic, you see excellence, you see dedication. And then with Gabriel, you see grit.”
Beckum is now a freshman computer science major at Georgia Southern University. He plans to finish college as an officer with the rank of second lieutenant and make the Army his career.
The four-year scholarship, along with his HOPE scholarship, is funding most of his education, Beckum said.
“As long as I work hard and keep all my grades up, I should be able to come out of the school debt free,” he said.
His mom, Keli Beckum, came with Gabriel on Monday to the Jekyll Island Convention Center, where the conference is taking place. GAEL is a group of public education leaders from around the state.
Keli Beckum said she is tremendously proud of her son.
“I’m amazed at his ambition and his dedication to his goals. I’m excited for his future,” she said. “He’s a great guy, and he deserves the best in life.”
Gabriel said his ROTC experiences have already played an influential role in his life, and the opportunities provided by this scholarship will help him reach his goals.
“Having my senior chief, commander and captain all guide me, I saw those three were good men,” he said. “And that’s what I want to be.”