Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy have recently been recognized for high achievement in student success, through the College Board’s announcement of 2021 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools.
“This honor reflects the achievements of our students but also the hard-working teachers who continue to challenge and support them on their educational journeys,” said Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools. “We are very proud of these accomplishments.”
According to the College Board report, Brunswick High and Glynn Academy were named AP STEM Schools. This means the schools had a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses.
Glynn Academy also received two additional honors — AP School of Distinction and AP STEM Achievement School.
AP Schools of Distinction are schools with at least 20 percent of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50 percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher. AP STEM Achievement Schools are those with at least a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses and at least 50 percent of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
“I’m so proud of the class of 2020 for their continued accomplishments and extremely pleased to see that Georgia’s students maintained their strong performance on AP exams even given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in their final year,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods.
This year’s report states the percentage of students earning a 3 or higher on an AP exam was 23.2 percent for Georgia’s class of 2020. Nationally, Georgia is ranked at No. 17 for Advanced Placement success.
“In a challenging time for schools and students, this is good news as we continue our work to expand advanced learning opportunities to all students,” Woods said.