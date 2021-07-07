The school year began with many unknowns for Brunswick High School’s FBLA chapter.
Student members of FBLA, or Future Business Leaders of America, did not know in August 2020 whether they’d be able to compete at all last year. And if they did, what would a competition in a pandemic look and feel like?
“To be honest, I was worried,” said Erica Veal, FBLA advisor at Brunswick High during the previous school year. “I had to completely change my mindset and expectations. In a typical year I’m pushing nationals as our goal from the beginning with statements like ‘Cali Bound!’ and ‘What are you doing today to prepare for Nationals!’”
This year, Veal and the students had to adapt. And they did, well enough that by the end of the spring semester 10 students qualified to compete in the national FBLA competition, held in a virtual format at the end of June.
Aum Patel and Preet Patel competed in the American Enterprise Project and won third place. Others who qualified and competed were Mackenzie Buck, Emily Dey, Meredith Dempsey, Liam Nunn, An Nhien Do, Binh Nhien Do, Kia Patel and Logan Cauley.
“It’s easy to say I’m proud, not only of the 10 who qualified for nationals but all of our competitors, because they didn’t take the easy way out and just say I’ll wait and do it next year when it’s back to ‘normal,’” said Veal, who will move over to Glynn Academy this school year and serve as the school’s FBLA chapter advisor. “They accepted the challenge and bettered themselves because of it. They showcased perseverance, determination and so much of their competitive character by adapting to change.”
Buck, who graduated in May as Brunswick High’s salutatorian, said this year was unlike any other she’s experienced in FBLA. She kept her perfect record, qualifying for the national FBLA competition four consecutive years.
“The normal progression of conferences and competitions, how those competitions are held and judged — all those things have changed,” she said. “But despite that, I think that this year was quite possibly my best. The skills I’ve learned through the adaptation to change, which is a skill in and of itself, will be invaluable going forward. And while I didn’t spend too much time with others this year, the time I did spend was unusually rewarding.”
Region, state and national competitions were all virtual, Veal said, which presented new challenges for advisors and students.
“One is motivating our members to continue to compete without the fun adventure of traveling and meeting new people,” she said. “We changed gears to encourage members to ‘build your résumé’ in a year where it would be easy to tap out and say ‘I’ll do it next year.’”
Many students accepted the challenge of virtual competition, Veal said, and have now added region and state accolades to their lists of achievements.
“They accepted the earlier deadlines, the YouTube video uploads, the virtual practice sessions, the Zoom and GoTo Meeting performance events, the awards ceremonies on their computer screen instead of a huge conference center surrounded by lights, loud music and thousands of FBLA members,” Veal said. “They continued to push through the letdowns of what they can’t do and ultimately focus on what they could, and for 10 of our members that meant competing at nationals.”
Dempsey, a freshman, competed in the introduction to public speaking contest. In a year of firsts, she was nervous about this final hurdle.
“I don’t think those nerves calmed down until I had finished the Zoom call for the preliminary round,” she said. “I am very excited to get to participate in FBLA again next school year, and I can’t wait to get the full experience of traveling and having in-person conferences with my group.”
FBLA is about more than competitions, said Kia Patel, a junior, but those events are a major factor in members’ overall experience.
“FBLA has been the best organization to be a part of because not only is it competitive but you get to meet so many people and make bonds and connections with people around the state,” Patel said. “Finding that motivation to study and compete was the hardest part, but seeing that I’ve made it to nationals is crazy. Virtual or not, being able to compete nationally is such an accomplishment, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
An Nhien Do, a junior who competed in the parliamentary procedure competition, was excited to see the team go so far this year.
“It feels rewarding to make it to the national level knowing that our team has put forth a lot of hard work to get to where we are,” Nhien Do said.
Binh Nhien Do, a junior, is ready to look forward to the next school year.
“I am looking forward to a more warming welcome of FBLA 2022,” Nhien Do said. “Though we, Brunswick High FBLA members, could not meet with other schools and hold conferences, I still had fun and enjoyed competition with this organization.”