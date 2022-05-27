Brunswick High celebrates Class of 2022

Brunswick High honored the Class of 2022 on Wednesday night at Glynn County Stadium. Family and friends of the graduates packed the stands on both sides of the stadium while the graduates sat in rows and rows of chairs on the field.
More from this section
As officer Joe Owens stepped out of the building Thursday afternoon, Deandre Smith met him at the door with a handshake, a hug and a gift card.
Brunswick High honored the Class of 2022 on Wednesday night at Glynn County Stadium. Family and friends of the graduates packed the stands on both sides of the stadium while the graduates sat in rows and rows of chairs on the field.
Lisa Marie McDaniel and the Pint Pirates at Brunswick High School had plenty of reason to celebrate at the end of the school year.
It was to have been a one-time thing. Janie and Fred Alexander stood in their driveway on Lanier Boulevard early one morning late last summer and waved at a passing white Suburban.
The local nonprofit SOAR is inviting residents to volunteer at this summer’s week-long swim camp, which will bring water safety education to individuals with developmental disabilities.
A longtime specialist in the restoration of grave markers and monuments will visit Brunswick’s Oak Grove Cemetery Friday to demonstrate how lasting memorials can be made to last.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- FLETC suspends training due to COVID-19
- Python found at local restaurant
- Brunswick woman celebrates 105th birthday
- Inconvenient fact about mass killings: White males are 'underrepresented' while Blacks and Asians are 'overrepresented'
- Couple spends school year waving to students
- FLETC suspends training due to rise in COVID cases
- Cops, troopers make DUI, gun and drug arrest in Shifting Sands
- Lessons learned at new airport location
- County party nominations decided
- County police recover sawed-off shotgun, stolen AK, other weapons
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.