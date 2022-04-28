Brunswick High School’s Prism concert is back this week for the first time since 2019.
The marching band’s annual end-of-year concert, a colorful show that creates a memorable sonic and visual experience for attendees, has been halted by the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years.
The show returns with performances tonight through Saturday.
Lyzavia Holloway, a senior saxophone player, was a freshman the last time Brunswick High’s band put on its Prism show.
“Schools have a normal end-of-the-year show, but this is better,” Holloway said.
Prism showcases each section of the band and keeps the audience entertained by using all parts of the auditorium and maximizing on each moment of the show.
“It’s interactive because everyone will be looking around wondering who’s next?” she said. “That’s the ‘wow’ factor of it.”
The show offers a mix of music styles and genres, she said.
“Some people are playing things from Disney, some people are playing more classical pieces and some people are playing more catchy tunes,” Holloway said.
Katelyn Pittman, a senior, said Prism isn’t the typical end-of-year band concert.
“You’re sure to be entertained throughout the whole performance by a wide variety of acts and entertainment for all ages,” she said.
The audience is asked to consider the effect of a prism — the way it refracts colors that form in unexpected places. The show is an annual experiment in sound that celebrates the tonal, timbral, textual and technical capacities of the venue and the performers.
“I am very excited about our band having the opportunity to perform it again and for our community to have the opportunity to witness it in person,” said John Birge, band director at Brunswick High.
This year’s concert will be a mix of contemporary concert band literature and charts from multiple genres and eras of popular music, Birge said.
“There will be something for everyone,” he said.
Concerts will take place at 7 p.m. today and Friday and at 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets go on sale one hour before the start time, and auditorium doors will open 30 minutes prior to the concert. Tickets cost $5.
On Friday, any eighth-grade band student who attends the show and wears his or her band shirt will be admitted for free.