Brunswick High School’s marching band plans to host “Glynn County’s Largest Carwash Event” on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Glynn Place Mall.
The event will raise money for the band’s November trip to perform in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The event will also include a bounce house, Jenga and corn hole games and a snow cone stand, so families are encouraged to bring their children.
“We’re going to have games for the kids to play, and we’re going to wash everybody’s car,” said John Birge, band director at Brunswick High.
About 150 students will be working during the car wash, cleaning cars in four lanes of traffic. Tickets at the car wash will cost $5.
Lee & Cates Glass has donated the supplies needed for the car wash.
Grace Horton, a senior at Brunswick High and drum major for the marching band, encouraged community members to support the fundraiser, as the trip to Philadelphia and the experience performing in the national parade will be a valuable one for all band members who are able to participate.
“It’s a good opportunity for all the students in the band who may not have been on big trips like this before,” Horton said. “I think we’re working really hard on the show, and it’s going to be a great opportunity.”
During the trip, the band also plans to visit important landmarks in Philadelphia and New York City, including a tour of the 9/11 museum opened at Ground Zero.
Birge said the band still needs to raise a significant amount of money in order to reach its fundraising goal so all students can afford to go. The car wash event aims to help the band get closer to that goal.
“Our idea was to not just have a car wash, but to have a car wash event,” Birge said.
Donations for the trip are also welcomed. Those wishing to donate can email Birge at jbirge@glynn.k12.ga.us.