School is out for the summer, but members of the Brunswick High Marching Pirates haven’t slowed down much.
The students are looking not only a few weeks ahead, to their summer marching band camp, but also months ahead to April 2024, when they’ll be on the national stage performing in the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington, D.C.
The springtime parade is a spectacle on D.C.’s streets each year, featuring floats and marching bands as well as celebrity entertainment and other performances, set against a backdrop of blooming pink cherry blossoms.
The students have put in a lot of work to earn this achievement, but more has to be done before they’re able to go, said John Birge, band director at Brunswick High.
The band members are seeking community support now to raise money for their trip and hope to partner with community businesses of all sizes to reach their fundraising goal.
“Partnering with our program will provide great exposure for area supporters,” Birge said. “Our sponsorship benefits include showcasing your company logo on the video board at home football games, the band equipment truck and concert programs for the 2023-2024 academic school year.”
There are multiple levels of sponsorships to fit a companies’ needs, he said.
The Marching Pirates are also selling “discount cards” that are filled with more than 80 businesses that support the band. Each card costs $20 and includes a variety of discounts.
Discount card supporters include large corporations like Firehouse Subs and local businesses, like Small Cakes on St. Simons Island. The cards also feature discounts for automotive purchases, health and beauty needs, and family activities.
“Our band worked hard to create a card that would benefit everyone in the Golden Isles,” Birge said. “A variety of businesses in our area were overly supportive in our effort, and we are very grateful for them being a major stepping stone towards our trip.”
More detailed information on sponsorships can be found on the Brunswick High School webpage, under the “BHS Marching Band” tab, at bhs.glynn.k12.ga.us. Discount cards are currently being sold by all student members of the band and on the band’s website.
“These kids have worked hard everyday, inside and outside the classroom,” Birge said. “We are excited to have this opportunity, to represent our community on the national stage. We openly welcome all partnerships that will help these kids reach their goal.”