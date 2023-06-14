BHS band
Brunswick High School’s marching band has been invited to perform in the National Cherry Blossom Parade in Washington, D.C., in 2024.

 Lauren McDonald/The Brunswick News

School is out for the summer, but members of the Brunswick High Marching Pirates haven’t slowed down much.

The students are looking not only a few weeks ahead, to their summer marching band camp, but also months ahead to April 2024, when they’ll be on the national stage performing in the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington, D.C.

