Brunswick is heading in a good direction, says city Commissioner Johnny Cason, but it has plenty to deal with in 2023 and more than a few things he’d like to change.
“I hate to be negative. I like to be constructive and positive,” Cason said.
For one, he is “absolutely ecstatic to have young people on the commission,” referring to Mayor Cosby Johnson and Commissioner Kendra Rolle, both of whom took office at the beginning of 2022.
Commissioners accomplished a lot in 2022, from a raise for first responders to multiple infrastructure projects. But he’s more concerned with looking ahead at the issues to come.
At the top of his concern was the city’s decision to reestablish its own recreation department and formally beginning to offer programs for city residents in September. He says he’s in the minority in seeing it as a mistake. Glynn County manages recreation programs for the city, giving kids access to facilities like the North Glynn Recreation Complex on Harry Driggers Boulevard. Parks and recreation facilities in the city limits, like Howard Coffin Park, don’t compare, he said.
“To take the kids back and put them on those minimalized fields out there, does that make a lot of sense?” Cason asked.
It may not be a popular opinion, but Cason said he plans to broach it with the rest of the commission.
Tax collection is another issue he wants to talk about. City commissioners voted five years ago to break with the Glynn County Tax Commissioner’s office and start collecting property taxes in-house. That meant that in 2018 city residents started receiving two property tax bills, one from the city and one from the county.
At the time, city officials said it would save around $50,000 a year.
“It’s a fact that you don’t need two tax bills,” Cason said. “There’s got to be cost-efficiency in the tax bills for the taxpayers. That’s what I’m concerned about, an economically run government.”
He also wants to see the city reduce its property tax rate. Other local government entities did, but he said the city administration pushed back when he brought it up.
New residential and commercial developments coming to the city is a good thing, Cason said, but the three apartment complexes totaling over 500 residential units seem to be overwhelming for the people who will have to live near them.
“Most of what I’ve seen is that the projects we’ve got on the table, they could actually put more on the property they’ve got by the ordinances we have. I’m really concerned about the size, though,” Cason said.
He did not agree with the city denying a request from Adam Wainwright to expand 5 Oaks Farms into Brunswick with an agriculture education center just off Habersham Street near Brunswick High School. The facility would have been mostly composed of greenhouses with a small open field for blueberries.
During public hearings on the project, some residents who live nearby, including former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, opposed it. They believed the zoning classification for a farm was too lenient, and that it could be easily repurposed into something very unpleasant.
The state of Brunswick’s cemeteries is another sore spot. Palmetto and Greenwood cemeteries especially don’t get the attention they deserve, he says.
Finally, he touched on the subject of The Well, a daytime facility in downtown Brunswick that provides hospitality to the homeless and connects them with social services.
The Well, a branch of the FaithWorks ecumenical charity organization that also runs Sparrows Nest, does good work. But it doesn’t go nearly far enough, he said, and it’s provided the help homeless people need to better themselves in the long run.
“That’s one of the most paramount concerns I’ve got. It’s a great concern to see people floundering out there laying on the streets and sidewalks,” he said. “I feel awful and terrible about it.”
Whether it’s via sales tax or intervention from the state level, Cason says Brunswick needs to take action and help people get off the streets.
“Whatever it takes to give folks the services, I think the community has got to do it,” he said.
Despite all that, Cason said he thinks the city is well poised to do good things in 2023.
“I’m just happy where we are. I hope we can move forward with a lot of the things that we have in progress,” Cason said.