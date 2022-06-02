Brunswick Harbor study complete

A three-year environmental study to widen and expand the Brunswick harbor has been given a positive assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The corps has signed a Finding of No Significant Impact and Environmental Assessment for the study, which was conducted in partnership with the Georgia Ports Authority.
The study determined future dredging would “reduce transportation inefficiencies by increasing maneuverability of ships.”
Large tides and strong currents create potential navigation issues for larger vessels transiting to and from the Colonel’s Island Terminal.
Col. Joseph Geary, Savannah district commander of the corps, said ways are constantly sought to protect the most vulnerable species while performing other duties and meeting legal and moral responsibility to the environment.
“Harbor maintenance and improvement demonstrates our efforts to protect the environment while keeping commerce moving, a key to a healthy economy,” Geary said. “Throughout this project, we’ve been working hand-in-hand with the EPA and NOAA Fisheries to protect critically endangered right whales, endangered shortnose and Atlantic sturgeon, and multiple species of endangered sea turtles.”
After he signed the finding of no significant impact, Geary rescinded a policy limiting hopper dredge usage in Brunswick Harbor since the corps determined it would have no significant impact to endangered aquatic life. The plan will have a net benefit of $2.2 million to the national economy, according to the announcement.
The recommended plan includes removal of 205,000 cubic yards of material at the bend widener and 346,000 cubic yards at the turning basin expansion.
St. Simons Sound does not need dredging as it is naturally deep and only requires realignment of the authorized channel dimensions, according to the corps.
The corps plans to place all dredged material in the Andrews Island dredged material containment area but continues to evaluate beneficial use options through its navigation program.
The signed FONSI and IFR/EA can be downloaded at: https://www.sas.usace.army.mil/About/Divisions-and-Offices/Planning-Division/Plans-and-Reports/.