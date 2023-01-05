U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says a $1.5 million allocation approved by Congress will go toward modifying the federal navigation channel at the Port of Brunswick.

The port is the nation’s second busiest for import and export Roll-on,Roll-off cargo.

Teachers get on-the-job training

A group of Glynn County teachers shared their experiences Tuesday about what they learned shadowing workers with some of the largest employers in the Golden Isles.