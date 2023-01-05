U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says a $1.5 million allocation approved by Congress will go toward modifying the federal navigation channel at the Port of Brunswick.
The port is the nation’s second busiest for import and export Roll-on,Roll-off cargo.
Carter submitted the funding through a Community Funding Request for the federal government’s fiscal year 2023 budget.
“The Port of Brunswick is a key element of the global supply chain and employer in the First Congressional District,” Carter said. “During my frequent visits to the port, I’ve heard first-hand from employees and shipping companies how important this expansion project is for both our local economy and the global shipping community.
“I am proud that Congress allocated these funds and am eager to see the jobs and growth this project will bring to Brunswick.”
Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, said the Brunswick port serves as a vital gateway for Roll-on,Roll-off cargo and is the “busiest port of entry for a range of vehicles and heavy machinery in the Southeastern United States.”
“Through these proposed upgrades, the port will attract more jobs to the region while supporting the efficient service of larger vessels with greater capacity,” Lynch said.
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., also played a crucial part in securing funding for the port.
“The GPA appreciates the ongoing support from Sens, Ossoff and Warnock and Congressman Carter in ensuring these vital improvements will continue at the Port of Brunswick — a testament to the collaboration which continues to make Georgia the best state in the nation to do business,” Lynch said.
