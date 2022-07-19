Plans to begin dredging the Brunswick harbor next month have been postponed until mid December in response to concerns about conducting the work during sea turtle nesting season.
Initially, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers planned to begin dredging in August, which drew opposition from environmental groups concerned about potential impacts to nesting sea turtles and their hatchlings.
Opponents have been asking for a permanent ban on summer dredging to end the potential threat to turtles. In March, four endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles were killed in the Brunswick harbor by a dredge.
Catherine Ridley, who’s with the environmental group One Hundred Miles, said the corps had dredged the harbor during winter months for more than 30 years until it announced plans last year to dredge in summer months, leading to a lawsuit to force a delay until winter. Ridley described the new plan by the corps which eliminates dredging windows and would allow work to be conducted year-round as a “nonsensical, completely irresponsible” decision.
“It defies logic to come in the spring and summer,” she said. “It takes 30 years for a sea turtle to reach reproductive maturity. It’s pretty obvious this is the worst possible time.”
Noting engineers and regulators serve in the corps, she was hoping they’d consider the science when it came to deciding when to dredge.
“It’s a scheduling issue, for sure,” Ridley said. “We’re saying stick to dredging windows that have worked the last 30 years.”
Brunswick is the nation’s second-busiest port for “Roll On, Roll Off” cargo. More than 650,000 vehicles and heavy machinery moved through the port in 2021.