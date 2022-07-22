Brunswick plans to install a new pedestrian and bike bridge over the marsh along U.S. 17, courtesy of a Georgia Department of Transportation grant.
The 2,800-foot-long trail will follow along the east side of U.S. 17 from Overlook Park to the F.J. Torras Causeway to connect with the bike path there, according to a notice from the GDOT.
It’s not happening in the near term, though. City Engineer and Public Works Director Garrow Alberson said the city likely won’t be ready to begin construction until 2025.
That’s because the city is following a three-year process created by the GDOT. It involves various levels of review and approval at the environmental, archaeological and hydrological levels. The city has to determine how the bridge will impact the marsh and its inhabitants, whether it will disturb anything of historical or cultural significance, and make sure it’s flood- and storm-proof.
“We’ve got the environmental permitting side too to deal with DNR, permitting this thing that’s going to sit out in the marsh,” Alberson said.
The city’s goal is to create an unbroken path for bikes and pedestrians from the Sidney Lanier Bridge to the foot of the causeway where it will connect to the trails across the causeway and, by extension, to St. Simons Island, Alberson said.
It also plays into the commission’s desire to use more of the city’s waterfront for public recreation, said City Manager Regina McDuffie.
It’s a city project, but the rigmarole is necessary to get a $380,000 grant from the GDOT. The city has to pay a matching $95,000.
“That puts us at $475,000 we’ve got in it so far,” Alberson said. “We’ve applied for more funding from GDOT to finish out the design and then, once the design’s complete, we’re planning to go back to GDOT and ask for funding for construction as well.”
Today, the bridge would cost around $5 million to $6 million, but Alberson said he could not speculate as to what it might cost in 2025.
“It’s not going to be cheap, but it’s intended to be built to last and, by being concrete, be maintenance-free,” he added.
It’s not the only major pathway the city is working on. A contractor recently completed a study on a pedestrian and bike path from Prince Street in the city’s downtown area to Chapel Crossing Road, running through the raised median on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard until shortly after it turns into Altama Avenue.
Citizens are invited to the open house on the U.S. 17 trail on Aug. 11 from 5-7 p.m. in Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sunny Miller Way, to view plans, ask questions and offer comments. Officials will not offer a formal presentation.
Written comments can also be mailed in advance to Alberson, City Engineer/Director of Public Works, City of Brunswick, 525 Lakewood Ave., Brunswick, GA 31520.