DSC_0724.jpg
Cars stream northbound along the eastern side of U.S. 17 between Overlook Park and the west end of the St. Simons Causeway.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Brunswick plans to install a new pedestrian and bike bridge over the marsh along U.S. 17, courtesy of a Georgia Department of Transportation grant.

The 2,800-foot-long trail will follow along the east side of U.S. 17 from Overlook Park to the F.J. Torras Causeway to connect with the bike path there, according to a notice from the GDOT.

