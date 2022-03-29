Gas prices in Brunswick and the Golden Isles tend to be slightly above or a small stack of pennies lower than the state average.
As of Sunday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas across Georgia had dropped by 18.5 cents to $3.93, according to GasBuddy’s survey of the state’s 5,883 stations.
The new average cost is $62.4 cents higher than it was just a month ago and $1.38 higher than it was a year ago, according to GasBuddy. Ten years ago, the average price was $2.69.
On Sunday, the lowest price reported by GasBuddy in Georgia was $3.42 a gallon. The most expensive was $4.87 a gallon. It did not say where the prices were recorded.
Nationwide, the average cost was $4.23 per gallon, the Sunday survey showed.
While the Georgia Legislature and Gov. Brian Kemp have temporarily removed the state’s gas tax from the cost, which was 29.1 cents per gallon, efforts to do the same with the 18.4 cents per gallon federal fuel tax have stalled in Congress.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., gained the support of Senate Democrats to suspend the federal tax, but Republicans in Congress said it would do nothing to solve what’s behind the high cost of gas. They accused Democrats of playing politics.
The state tax suspension will remain in effect through May 31.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said price changes at the pump can be attributed to the cost of oil.
“The decline we’ve seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago,” he said. “For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in.
“While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”