Fire trucks have gotten bigger and taller since Fire Station No. 1 was built on Gloucester Street in downtown Brunswick 80 years ago.
As a matter of fact, the new trucks have almost outgrown the bays inside the station.
City manager Jim Drumm said the bay doors have been damaged by the ladders on top of the trucks more than once.
The fire station is about to get a long overdue addition that will meet the department’s needs while maintaining the aesthetics of the old fire station.
“We need a larger bay,” Drumm said. “The timing is right.”
The construction of a new truck bay will begin in coming days, with the completion expected in May 2020. The $327,000 project is funded through SPLOST funds.
The project will also create additional space to park the rescue truck inside the station, Drumm said.
The project, which has been approved by the city’s historic board, will attempt to closely match the existing bricks so the addition appears to be part of the original structure, said Garrow Alberson, city engineer.
“We didn’t have any issues there,” he said. “I’m anxious to get things going.”
Timothy White, assistant fire chief and fire marshal, said he is happy the city chose to add onto the historic station rather than build a new one. The new the addition will make operations more efficient.
“This department has a ton of history,” he said. “We definitely want to thank the city officials to make it more operational for us.”
The project will also include the addition of a generator on the roof.
Drumm said the new bay isn’t a major SPLOST project, but it is one of importance.
“We want people to know we are working on SPLOST projects,” Drumm said. “History is being made today.”