Late this summer, Brunswick Fire officials expressed concern that the department might drop a spot or two from a long-held and coveted top tier ranking.
Instead of exerting any further time on worry, however, the men and women of the Brunswick Fire Department got busy. Their efforts paid off when acting Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White learned recently the department had maintained its Class 1 ISO rating.
The distinction puts Brunswick in an elite class nationwide of departments that carry the top rating by the national Insurance Services Office Inc.
Good for another five years, the rating also represents potential savings on insurance for Brunswick property owners and industries operating within the city limits, White said. Of roughly 45,000 fire departments nationwide, Brunswick is among just 388 to hold the Class 1 ISO rating.
“For us to retain it is tremendous,” White said of the news, which came Nov. 28. “Less than 1 percent of all fire departments in the nation have this. It’s a great achievement for any department to attain. It’s a prestige for the fire department, no doubt. But for homeowners, a lower ISO rating means cost savings on insurance. It means every homeowner in the jurisdiction of Brunswick will be rated on an ISO Class 1 by their insurance company. And 1 is the best you can get.”
Former Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley placed a premium on attaining and keeping the Class 1 rating throughout his 10 years heading the department, which ended with his retirement in July. ISO ratings are reassessed every five years and Brunswick went through its latest assessment throughout 2022.
In late September, White expressed concerns to city officials that Brunswick might drop in the ISO ratings. The finance committee and the city commission supported White’s recommendation for a $300,000 restructure of the department that White termed as long overdue. The move increased staff capacity from 43 to 54, adding a second assistant chief as well as three additional lieutenants and three additional engineers.
The department also created positions for full-time trainer and EMA coordinator.
Additionally, firefighters and command staff redoubled efforts on training and documenting of organizational standards, White said.
“We had received word that we were getting close, but that they didn’t know if we would retain it this year,” White said. “We really had to get on board and get to work on this.”
ISO ratings range from 10 to 1. Ratings of Class 3 and less start to show significant insurance savings for property owners within a department’s jurisdiction, he said.
“It starts dropping tremendously when you reach about a Class 3. There’s a bigger increase going to 2 and a little bit better savings from 2 to 1,” White said.
Glynn County Fire-Rescue lists an ISO rating of 3/3x on the county government website. Lowering the rating further is a stated goal.
Glynn County Fire Rescue serves some 85,000 residents in a 424-square-mile area, the website states.
Brunswick serves some 16,000 residents in an area of about 17 square miles.
“It’s not a fair comparison because they have such a larger area to cover,” White said of Glynn County Fire-Rescue.
In addition to a fire department’s performance and standards, the ISO ratings also are based on water supply and 911 service to a community. Half of the rating is based on the fire department, including response times, equipment upgrades, level and regularity of training.
Another 40 percent is based on the water supply and 10 percent is judged on 911 service, which is why White praised the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center. He also thanked Brunswick staff as well as Mayor Cosby Johnson and the City Commission for their support.
“We have to work with everybody in order to keep that rating the lowest we can get it,” White said. “Our staffing was getting low. But by the commission and mayor approving the additional personnel, that will help ensure that we are in good shape for years to come. My goal when I was named acting chief was to retain that ISO rating. We certainly didn’t want to lose that.”
Nor did city officials.
“Retaining our ISO rating has been a labor of love for Chief White and all of our hardworking fire persons of the Brunswick Fire Department,” Mayor Cosby Johnson said. “City commissioners like Mayor Pro-tem Harris and Johnny Cason have consistently led in ensuring we asked the right questions and invested in the equipment modernizations needed to retain a world class rating. I am honored to work for our public safety officials every day in making sure Brunswick supports them as they serve us.”