Late this summer, Brunswick Fire officials expressed concern that the department might drop a spot or two from a long-held and coveted top tier ranking.

Instead of exerting any further time on worry, however, the men and women of the Brunswick Fire Department got busy. Their efforts paid off when acting Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White learned recently the department had maintained its Class 1 ISO rating.

