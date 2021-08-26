For Brunswick firefighters, exposure to COVID-19 has become something of an occupational hazard in recent weeks, city fire chief Randy Mobley said.
Cases of COVID-19 among members of the Brunswick Fire Department spiked as medical calls related to the virus increased with the recent upsurge associated with the Delta variant. As of Monday, the department was down only three firefighters as a result — two confirmed COVID-19 cases and another firefighter awaiting test results, Mobley said.
But some 14 firefighters have missed work with the virus this month, a period in which medical calls related to COVID-19 have picked up significantly, he said.
County paramedics are attached to Brunswick’s two fire stations, but all of its firefighters are rated as emergency medical responders, he said. Those firefighters respond to medical calls and assist the county paramedics on calls. Any firefighter coming in close contact with folks reporting COVID-19 symptoms is doing so in protective gear, including “gowns, masks, face shields and gloves,” Mobley said.
“They’re dressing in personal protection for all the symptomatic calls, mostly shortness of breath and headaches,” Mobley said. “I don’t have exact figures on the recent increase, but the calls have increased a lot. And it’s just impossible to protect yourself 100 percent on these calls.”
At one point earlier this month, 10 city firefighters were home because of COVID-19, Mobley said. The city fire department was already 10 firefighters short of a full staff of 41 firefighters, so the shortage hit deeply, he said. Some firefighters have logged more than 100 weekly work hours as a result, he said. Firefighters generally work 24 hours on duty and 48 hours off.
“When we’re short to begin with and you’ve got 10 out with COVID, that’s putting a big burden on the ones who are not out,” Mobley said. “But morale’s high and the guys are stepping up to the plate. They understand the job’s got to be done.”
On some medical calls earlier, the county paramedics attached to city fire stations have taken calls without the usual firefighter/emergency medical responder backup, Mobley said.
But COVID-19 also has hit hard among the ranks of the Glynn County Fire-Rescue Department, likewise corresponding which a significant uptick in virus-related medical calls. As of Friday, 15 county firefighters, EMTS or paramedics were out with the virus, chief R.K. Jordan told The News last week. Calls in August are up 23 percent above normal, mostly calls related to COVID-19, he said.
Both departments have assisted each other when needed, Mobley said.
“It’s been tough,” he said. “With the amount of calls, the squads can get overwhelmed. We do help each other.”
Two Brunswick firefighters who were among those to test positive for COVID-19 recently had been vaccinated, Mobley said. Their symptoms were not as severe as the firefighters who were not vaccinated, he said. Mobley is vaccinated, and he encourages vaccinations for all of his firefighters and for all residents as well.
“We had two people who were vaccinated and they didn’t have it too bad,” Mobley said. “The people who were unvaccinated, they had a rough time. I strongly encourage vaccinations.”