A prediction of foul weather is putting a major crimp in what the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority had planned for the weekend.
“After monitoring the weather pattern over the past few days, the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority has decided to cancel the upcoming New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop that was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 31, at Mary Ross Waterfront Park,” the DDA announced in a statement released Thursday.
It’s not the first time weather is getting in the way of DDA plans. Originally scheduled for Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, DDA had been organizing the inaugural Brunswick Backyard BBQ in Mary Ross. It was postponed to Feb. 17 because of Hurricane Ian’s approach toward Southeast Georgia around that time.
“We can’t postpone the Shrimp Drop because it’s for New Year’s Eve,” said Jennifer Krouse, DDA events coordinator.
Similarly to the bar-be-cue event, the Shrimp Drop won’t be happening this weekend because of the threat posed by bad weather.
“It’s the 80% chance of thunderstorms. If it was light showers or something, we would have kept going,” Krouse said.
While it wasn’t canceled, the city’s Christmas tree lighting event in Queen Square on Nov. 25 was a soggy one. Most of the day prior had been overcast, and by the time Santa showed up to listen to children’s gift requests, a light drizzle had settled over the city.
“Our next event will be First Friday on Jan. 6 to start off the new year and we will have several family-friendly events that are already scheduled for 2023,” Krouse said. “I’d like to thank everybody for all the support with the downtown events. We had a great year with our vendors, our sponsors, and everybody who came out to enjoy a First Friday, the Blessing of the Fleet, the Fourth of July. We can’t do it without the support of the community.”