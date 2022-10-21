A $200,000 federal grant recently received by the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office will be used to fight street gang activity, which accounts for much of the crime in the area, law enforcement officials say.

The grant comes from the 2021 State Homeland Security Program, and is presented through the state’s Emergency Management Agency, Brunswick DA Keith Higgins said.

More from this section

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Four Glynn County middle school students recently committed to maintain academic excellence through high school as distinguished REACH Scholars.