They don’t like it and they’re letting those responsible know just how much they don’t.
Downgrading the Brunswick Metropolitan Statistical Area to the lesser Brunswick Micropolitan Statistical Area will cost local governments and the taxpayers they serve a fortune in federal funds, critics of the change claim.
Proposed by the federal Office of Management and Budget, the change is based on population. Under the proposal, a metro area would have to have at minimum 100,000 people in its core city to earn MSA status. The current necessary headcount, 50,000, has been in place seven decades.
A group of advisers to the OMB is recommending the change, a move that could alter the status of six of Georgia’s 15 MSAs.
OMB is accepting comments on the proposal and is urging cities and counties that will lose MSA standing to read nothing into it. It’s for statistical purposes only, it explains. Everything other than the name will remain the same.
The agency will have a hard time convincing Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, of that.
“Of course this is a concern, and we are taking action on this issue,” Harvey said. “I’ve already responded with a letter, and we will discuss at our meeting next week sending a resolution opposing such action.”
The Brunswick MSA includes Glynn, McIntosh and Brantley counties.
McDuffie explained why the mayor is so concerned.
“The city would lose state and federal funding which is crucial in support of infrastructure improvements (i.e. roads, bridges, drainage systems),” she said. “The number of projects approved would likely decrease.”
It’s even worse than that.
“The city would lose its ability to prioritize projects that are most critical in the maintenance and upkeep of our transportation system,” McDuffie said.
“Local impacts such as sea level rise and severe weather events (i.e. hurricanes) would not be given proper consideration in determinations made for transportation improvements.”
For Carter, it’s a double whammy. Two of the six MSA’s that would lose standing in the Peach State are in his House district. The Hinesville MSA, made up of Liberty and Long counties, also would be reduced to micropolitan status.
Like the mayor, he’s writing letters.
“This potential change is very concerning as it could set in motion harmful impacts for communities in the First District,” Carter said. “While Biden officials have said this won’t have a direct impact on funding formulas, I’m not willing to take any chances because there are many examples of federal funds that are tied to population thresholds.”
Carter said other members of Congress whose districts include status changes are also speaking out about it. There are 144 on the endangered list in all.
“The Biden Administration must realize how this change will hurt communities across the country, especially now as Americans are struggling due to the pandemic,” Carter said. “It’s absolutely ridiculous. I’m already working with other members who represent impacted communities and the acting director of the OMB will be hearing from us soon.”
A spokeswoman for the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce said the chamber would withhold comment until after it speaks Friday with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.