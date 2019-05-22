Brunswick Police allege that at least three men in recent weeks thought they were making online sexual advances with boys less than 16 years old.
In fact, police say, the three were communicating with Brunswick Police Cpl. Chad Strickland, who is trained in dealing with crimes against children. As a result of the investigation by Strickland, police this month have arrested Eric Lee Walker, Richard Gary Jacobson, both of Brunswick, and Christopher Daniel Bowen, of Jekyll Island.
Walker, 32, and Jacobson, 71, both were arrested by Brunswick Police on May 7. Bowen, 39, was arrested by Brunswick Police on May 17.
Walker is charged with enticing a child of indent purposes. Jacobson is charged with obscene internet contact with a child and enticing a child for indecent purposes. Bowen is charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and computer pornography/child exploitation. Jacobson and Bowen remained without bond Tuesday in the Glynn County Detention Center.
Walker was released May 16 from the county jail on $18,058 bond, jail records show.
Police allege all three men used the internet to arrange for sexual contact with a male they believed to be less than 16 years old. Actually, police say, they were communicating with Cpl. Strickland, who was conducting an undercover internet sting. Strickland is one of two Brunswick Police officers who has received training from Georgia’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, police said. Strickland is a former detective with the police department, but recently returned to road patrol. However, he continues to devote efforts to combatting crimes against children on a part-time basis for the city, Police Chief Kevin Jones said.
“I wish we could devote him full-time to this,” Jones said. “The sad part is there are enough predators out there that this could be full-time.”
Additionally, police allege Bowen and Jacobson sent pornographic images via the internet to a person whom they believed to be a male under 16 years old.
Such investigations by the Brunswick Police Department remain ongoing, police said.
“As with any crime, we put the bad guys in jail when we’ve gathered enough evidence to do so,” Jones said. “Particularly with crimes such as this, that are considered a lot more heinous than some others.”