The Brunswick Community Labyrinth project concluded Wednesday with the opening of the new feature in Goodyear Park.
It was envisioned as a place of quiet contemplation and introspection, said Rita Spaulding, one of the people involved in the project. It was inspired by a temporary labyrinth a local church created during Holy Week a few years ago, she said.
Bonnie Springer, also involved in the project, said the idea “bubbled up from a group of friends.”
They never went through the process of creating a formal organization, she said, which caused some fundraising trouble, as there was no central nonprofit to manage the money.
Central to the project were the goals of equity and social justice, Springer said, which informed the decision to locate the labyrinth in Goodyear Park.
The AARP generously provided a low interest loan to pay for the project, Springer said, while Coastal Landscaping designed and installed new landscaping free of charge.
Local garden clubs will maintain the foliage on the city’s behalf, also free of charge, said Brunswick Public Works Director Garrow Alberson.
Denise Anderson, a member of the group that worked on the project, moved to Brunswick in December 2019. Helping with the labyrinth project was simply a means to get involved in the community as a newcomer.
It wasn’t until the most basic parts of the labyrinth were complete — a friend told her the trick is to pause and think at every corner — that she saw the purpose.
She said after that first pause, “I started crying.”
After the first few turns, she started focusing on the pathway and her own internal thoughts when pausing to the exclusion of everything and everyone else in the park. It was a moment of true introspection and clarity, she said, which is a hard thing to come by in life’s daily bustle and hustle.
She’s been thinking more and more recently while dealing with some health challenges, Anderson said. As a Black woman herself, she said she hopes other people of color will take advantage of the labyrinth as a means to get some real insight into themselves.