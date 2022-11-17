The Brunswick Community Labyrinth project concluded Wednesday with the opening of the new feature in Goodyear Park.

It was envisioned as a place of quiet contemplation and introspection, said Rita Spaulding, one of the people involved in the project. It was inspired by a temporary labyrinth a local church created during Holy Week a few years ago, she said.

More from this section

Lawyers call for Camden jailers to be fired

Lawyers call for Camden jailers to be fired

A lawyer representing a Camden County jail inmate captured on video in a violent altercation with five jailers is calling for criminal charges and the immediate firing of the jailers involved in the incident.

Bank values its history, looks toward future

Bank values its history, looks toward future

One of the oldest banks in Georgia has a big footprint throughout our region, and one reason for that is its leadership. Southeastern Bank, founded in 1888, has a long history of strong leadership and exceptional customer service.