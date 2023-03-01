Brunswick City Commission meets tonight
The Brunswick City Commission will meet tonight at 5:30 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., to:
• Hear an overview of zoning ordinance revisions.
• Hear public comments from Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of One Hundred Miles, on the Glynn Avenue Design Framework.
• Hear public comments from Rhonda Decrescenzo and Mary McFadden, regarding an apartment complex development on U.S. 17.
• Hear requests for alcohol licenses for the In & Out convenience store at 1603 L Street, Kress Building rooftop restaurant 1509 Brunswick and Newcastle Wine Merchant at 1328 Newcastle St.
• Appoint one person to the Glynn County Board of Health.
• Consider awarding a $585,950 contract with Georgia Asphalt Producers to upgrade the intersection of Lanier Boulevard and Gloucester Street to U.S. 17.
• Consider awarding a $841,383 contract to Swindell Construction for upgrades to Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
• Purchasing a backhoe for $107,537.
• Discuss passing a resolution in support of protecting the Okefenokee Swamp from mining efforts.
• Consider a request from the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission to amend the city’s ordinances to give the utility more leeway to adjust fees and charges and more flexibility in refunding customers for high water bills resulting from a leak.
The meeting will also be broadcast live at facebook.com/citybwkga.
— The Brunswick News
