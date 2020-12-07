Brunswick Christmas parade brings holiday spirit

The Brunswick Christmas Parade brought some holiday cheer to downtown Saturday evening. Attendees watched from either side of Gloucester Street as floats, including one carrying Santa Claus himself, made their way through downtown. This year’s winners were:
• 1st place Marching: Brunswick High Marching Pirates
• 2nd place Marching: Glynn Academy Marine Corps Jr. ROTC
• 1st place Civic: Frederick Academy Middle School Chorus
• 2nd place Civic: Brunswick Shrine Club
• 1st place Business: Brunswick Kids Club
• 2nd place Business: Brunswick Old Town Tours
• 1st place Religious: Spirit & Truth Deliverance Ministry
• 2nd place Religious: WAY Radio 90.7