It’s graduation season, and Brunswick Christian Academy recently celebrated its close-knit, eight-member Class of 2021.
The class reflected on their school career and the challenges brought by the final couple of years amid a pandemic.
The intimate graduation ceremony, hosted May 21, included a senior video with photos of the students, along with singing performances and a presentation of Bibles for each student.
Graduates were Madison Rozier, Brittney Rentz, Nora Ridenour, Evan Rocha, I’Mesha Stanley, Evie Thomas, Tanner Underwood and Mikana Kalani.
They had many memories to celebrate, said Rozier, the class valedictorian.
“That’s what makes this place really special,” she said.
The students recalled singalongs on long bus trips to away games and fields trips, stops by their principal’s office for candy and conversation and the numerous school staff and supporters who helped them through their academic career.
“It’s so hard to not mention all of them because there are so many,” Rozier said.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed much of what they’d anticipated about their senior year, said Rentz, salutatorian.
“We didn’t have a normal senior year,” she said. “We didn’t have a senior trip.”
“But we still made the best of that,” Rozier added.
Senior year brought other challenges for some. Kalani tore his ACL during the third basketball game of the season, leading to a surgery and many weeks of rehabilitation.
The senior class members’ plans for post-graduation ranged from upcoming enrollment at College of Coastal Georgia and Coastal Pines Technical College to enlisting in the Navy or going directly into the workforce.
“I’m feeling emotional in good ways,” Rozier said. “Not necessarily sad ways.”
Ann Schomber, an administrator at BCA, said she’s proud of what the senior class has accomplished.
“Being with this group I’ve seen the challenges that they’ve overcome, especially with the year that they’ve had — we’ve had the loss of our principal, they’ve overcome the challenges of COVID,” she said. “It’s great to see their successes even over all those challenges and seeing their excitement of being able to move into the future and go out into the unknown.”
The students have demonstrated their Christian values every step of the way, she said, and they’re destined to do great things as they begin this next chapter.
“They’re just an exceptional senior class,” Schomber said.
And while the school will miss this group, BCA antiquates a great upcoming school year, she said.
“BCA is just excited about the new year,” she said. “Enrollment is up for the new year and we’re just excited for the new year.”