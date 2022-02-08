A Brunswick man and a Camden County man were among seven individuals indicted in U.S. District Court in Savannah on illegal firearms possession and drugs.
Deon McWhorter, 36, of Brunswick, was indicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jonathan McGregor, 46, of Woodbine, was indicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
“I have prioritized targeting violent crime in this district and as we continue to work to protect our communities from violent crime, a key element is the identification of those who illegally possess and use firearms,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
In the past four years, more than 730 defendants have been federally charged in the Southern District of Georgia for illegal firearms offenses,most often for possessing a firearm after conviction for a previous felony.