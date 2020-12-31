The city of Brunswick hopes to close out the year known as 2020 on a high note.
From 6-8 p.m. this evening, Mary Ross Waterfront Park will be the scene of a revived New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop.
While there won’t be a fireworks display, there will be food and craft vendors, ax throwing and live musical performances. “We’re going to have a couple of bands and it’s an early evening event for families,” said Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill. “Something for them to take kids to and then take them out to the babysitter so they can go to their real party.”
Sometime in the 1980s, downtown Brunswick hoisted Bob the Shrimp to the top of Mary Ross Park’s tower for the first Shrimp Drop. Hundreds attended to watch the homemade shrimp’s descent into a pit of red balloons, a less messy alternative to cocktail sauce.
That tradition ended in 2002, according to the city. Hill said Bob the Shrimp came up again in conversation and has been on the minds of Brunswick officials since. Given the turbulent year 2020 has proven to be, now seemed as good a time as any to bring back Bob.
“We were looking for something, especially with the era of COVID, where people can distance, if the weather holds,” Hill said.
And social distancing will be encouraged. Hill asked all attendees to keep a 6-foot distance from people outside their own household members, wear a face covering, wash their hands regularly and to stay home if they’re feeling sick.
The original Bob’s whereabouts are currently unknown. It was loaned out and never returned for reasons Hill could only guess. But even if it could, he said the city isn’t keen on finding the creature.
“Bob was kind of an ugly papier-mâché and fabric shrimp,” Hill said. “This year we had a design contest, and it is better looking than the original Bob.”
Rather than producing another shabby-shrimp-to-be, Hill said a different artist will get to try their hand at designing a new Bob every year from here on out.