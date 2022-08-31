Eagle Scout 204
Boy Scouts of America Troop 204 members Aiden Singletary, from left, Charlie Medders, Brendan Wood, Jack Hall and Dylan Diamond were presented with the rank of Eagle Scout Monday evening. Scouting’s highest rank, reaching Eagle requires hundred of hours of community service and learning a variety of skills, usually taking several years to complete.

 Taylor Cooper/The Brunswick News

Boy Scouts of America Troop 204 recognized five of its own Monday as Eagle Scouts.

Aidan Singletary, Charlie Medders, Brendan Wood, Jack Hall and Dylan Diamond completed the extensive requirements to earn the rank, which includes earning a minimum of 21 merit badges, participating in 18 hours of community services, staying active in a troop for at least 16 months and holding leadership roles.

