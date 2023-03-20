Paddling, hiking, climbing, fishing, you name an outdoor activity and Michael Gowen, owner of Southeast Adventure Outfitters, has probably done it.
There’s something about each to enjoy, and he hopes to share the fun aspects of climbing with others when the Brunswick Rocks bouldering gym opens this spring.
“It’s that it requires focus on what you’re doing in that moment. It grounds you,” Gowen said.
Aside from being fun, it’s a great workout for mobility, flexibility and strength as well.
The simulated rock walls arrived earlier this year and took about a month of setup time, Gowen said, but they’re solid as they come. Manufactured by the Bulgarian company Walltopia, the surfaces include evenly spaced holes to secure colored “rock” handholds of varying shapes and sizes.
He said a collection of volunteer climbers will soon be out at the gym to set up the first route. Climbing routes can be color-coded as well to indicate which bouldering climbs are for novice, experienced and veteran climbers.
For Jared DiVincent, it’s about overcoming obstacles. Some kids aren’t exposed to activities like bouldering and the experience of working hard, seeing tangible improvement and eventually overcoming a goal.
“Through practice and technique, a hard climb becomes easier,” Gowen said.
That’s why he and Gowen founded the nonprofit Brunswick Rocks to run the gym. The staffing and operations frameworks are still in the works, Gowen said, but the nonprofit will operate off charitable donations and gym membership fees.
Those who can’t afford the membership fee can still use the gym’s facilities in exchange for something like five hours a month of volunteer work. The group has a list of nonprofit partners signed up to a reciprocity agreement. Kids who volunteer for one of the organizations get time at the gym.
Membership fees have not been determined, but the gym will offer them on an annual and monthly basis.
Brunswick Rocks is also still seeking founding members. For more information, visit brunswickrocks.org.