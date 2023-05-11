Blessing the shrimp boat fleet annually is more than just a reason to host a festival.
It’s a time-honored tradition brought to Brunswick by Portuguese immigrants.
Jennifer Sullivan, events and marketing coordinator for the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, said it was important when she took over planning the event a few years ago that the festival recognize that heritage. Previously the festival, which did include a blessing of shrimp boats by a Catholic priest, had been called the Mayfair Festival.
“I wanted it to hold onto the Portuguese heritage that we have here in Brunswick,” Sullivan said.
The 85th Brunswick Blessing of the Fleet is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick.
The Brunswick blessing is held every year on Mother’s Day weekend to honor Our Lady of Fatima, the patron saint of Portugal and of mothers in the Catholic parish. It is the longest continually running blessing of the fleet in the country, even happening in 2020 during the peak of COVID-19 shutdowns, albeit without the surrounding festival.
“In the past three years, it has really grown since COVID,” Sullivan said.
The event will feature a healthy contingency of food and craft vendors and plenty of entertainment for adults and children. The entertainment includes a mobile axe throwing unit from Hauling Axes, a mobile laser tag game from Fearless Action Lasers, bounce houses and a lot more.
“It’s probably the most we’ve ever had,” Sullivan said. “So there will be some fun things for the kids and for adults.”
There will also be live music from local band Blossomin’ Bone, a band Sullivan was introduced to at the recent Golden Isles Music awards.
“I’m very excited about the band,” Sullivan said. “I love booking our local acts because we have so many talented musicians and bands here.”
The event will kick off with a welcome and invocation at 11 a.m. from U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie and City Commissioner Felicia Harris.
The boat parade will begin at 2 p.m. with Father Tim McKeown blessing the shrimp boats, which will be adorned in decorations, with holy water as he stands aboard the University of Georgia Marine Extension’s Georgia Bulldog. Other boats are allowed in the procession if they register.
The ceremony will close with bagpiper Tim Akins playing Amazing Grace and other songs as a memorial wreath is tossed to honor those in the shrimping industry who have died.
The Forward Brunswick farmer’s market will be under the pavilion at Mary Ross Park as well, Sullivan said.
“There is a lot going on and it is going to be fun,” she said. “I really want to thank our sponsors for helping us put this together, especially the UGA Marine Extension for letting us use the Georgia Bulldog to bless the boats.”
For more information and to register a boat, go to BrunswickBOTF.com.