MAP International and a partner agency have sent Disaster Health Kits to assist the Caribbean island of St. Vincent in its response to eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano, the Brunswick-based Christian relief agency announced.
MAP and long-time partner Food for the Poor, or FFTP, have sent more than 1,000 kits to St. Lucia where they will be sent to residents compelled to evacuate as St. Soufriere blanketed towns beneath it with ash, MAP said in a prepared statement.
More than 16,000 people have evacuated since the first eruption April 9 caused widespread power outages and spewed massive amounts of ash into the atmosphere.
The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency reported about 3,500 people are sleeping in 85 shelters.
The disaster kits contain painkillers, antiseptics, bandages and other medicines and supplies needed to treat injuries and illnesses.
MAP has been preparing for disasters in the area but not this one.
Jason Elliott, MAP’s director of Disaster Relief, said the organization will preposition 10,000 hygiene kits in eight countries as hurricane season approaches. The shipment to St. Lucia is the first of MAP’s effort with FFTP to preposition the emergency health kits, Elliott said.
MAP is working to quickly fulfill requests from other partners in St. Vincent for masks, goggles and additional emergency health kits.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families in St. Vincent affected by the volcanic eruptions that have devastated their community,’’ MAP CEO and President Steve Stirling said.
MAP will continue to support its partners in the area that are responding to the needs of evacuees, Stirling said.
Meanwhile, the concern grows about tropical storms and hurricanes that have devastated Caribbean islands in recent years.
Colorado State University climatologists are predicting the Atlantic storm season is likely to be above average with 17 named storms, eight of them hurricanes and four major hurricanes. AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski forecasts 16 to 20 named storms, up to 10 of which may develop into hurricanes, MAP said.
